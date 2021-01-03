Silverway (SLV) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. Silverway has a total market cap of $1,555.51 and $134.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,215.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.56 or 0.01305313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002663 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008541 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

