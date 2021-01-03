SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.28 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $49.28 million and $851,446.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00272465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $655.96 or 0.02015938 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,144,672 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

