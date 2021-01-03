Smart MFG Price Tops $0.0169 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded up 83.5% against the US dollar. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $16,509.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smart MFG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00046284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.11 or 0.00315752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00030328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 295,233,456 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

Smart MFG Coin Trading

Smart MFG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart MFG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart MFG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smart MFG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smart MFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smart MFG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.