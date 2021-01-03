Smartlands Network (SLT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $79,349.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Smartlands Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $79,349.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00043911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00315022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029246 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.67 or 0.02110065 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

SLT is a token. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

