Solana Price Tops $1.96 (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Solana has a market cap of $91.13 million and approximately $49.76 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00006026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00272719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00027086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.52 or 0.02012640 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

