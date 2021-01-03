SparkPoint (SRK) Market Cap Reaches $18.22 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One SparkPoint token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. SparkPoint has a market cap of $18.22 million and approximately $575,456.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 109.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,027,478,283 tokens. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

SparkPoint Token Trading

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

