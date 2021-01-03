SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches One Day Volume of $167,814.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded 57.8% higher against the US dollar. One SparkPoint token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. SparkPoint has a market cap of $14.46 million and $167,814.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00121701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00170380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00509043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019676 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003328 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,027,478,283 tokens. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.