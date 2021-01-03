SparksPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,785.76 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a market cap of $32,785.76 and approximately $104.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

