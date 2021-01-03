Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $249,686.00

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $8.76 million and $249,686.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00125398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00548947 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00145504 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00267471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00019170 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 59,239,375 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

