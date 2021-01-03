SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.43% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 758.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MMTM stock opened at $162.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

