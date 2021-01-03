Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001448 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007735 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002433 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

