Spectrum (SPT) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $13,495.35 and $9,587.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00489873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

