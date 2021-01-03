Spendcoin (SPND) Price Up 13.4% This Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and $4.52 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00543345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00144137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00265826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

