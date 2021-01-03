SPINDLE (SPD) Price Up 28.5% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $51.55 and $13.77. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $452,613.93 and approximately $257.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.15 or 1.00267963 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008174 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00023879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00267986 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00447793 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00148698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001946 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00039094 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

