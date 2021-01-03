StableUSD Reaches Market Cap of $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00544273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00145523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051002 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.