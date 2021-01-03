Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,251 shares of company stock worth $35,880,765. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $106.98. 3,566,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,636,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

