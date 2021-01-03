StarDEX Market Capitalization Tops $276,925.04 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One StarDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StarDEX has a market capitalization of $276,925.04 and approximately $1,309.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00269281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $670.08 or 0.02019161 BTC.

StarDEX Profile

StarDEX is a token. Its launch date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,463,904 tokens. StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve . StarDEX’s official website is stardex.io

Buying and Selling StarDEX

StarDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

