Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Cap of $16.81 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00008577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,063.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.32 or 0.01307532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00047446 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002681 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00223495 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,928,375 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

