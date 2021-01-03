stETH (STETH) Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH token can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00543345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00144137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00265826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050405 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.