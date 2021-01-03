Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. Analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

