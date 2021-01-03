Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Hits $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr DATAcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00030822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00125783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00548979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00145924 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019186 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Gate.io, DragonEX, Binance and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr DATAcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr DATAcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.