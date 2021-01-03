SunContract 24 Hour Volume Reaches $853,512.00 (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One SunContract token can now be purchased for $0.0682 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 77.1% against the US dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $8.37 million and $853,512.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00039620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $683.53 or 0.02050919 BTC.

SunContract Token Profile

SNC is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SunContract

