Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,010 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,462 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sunrun by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,318,667 shares of company stock worth $513,788,623 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

RUN stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,931.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

