Super Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.00 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00032901 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003069 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

