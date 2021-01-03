Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report sales of $145.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.50 million and the highest is $148.55 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $100.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $521.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.30 million to $525.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $575.80 million, with estimates ranging from $552.63 million to $598.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of SUPN opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,123.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,110. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

