SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 26.5% Higher This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $583.74 million and approximately $402.29 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $3.25 or 0.00009990 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00270252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00026769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.80 or 0.02011480 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SUSHI is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 179,494,175 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

