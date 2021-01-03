Swap Price Up 17.7% This Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Swap has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a market cap of $141,715.26 and $19,504.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00543345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00144137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00265826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050405 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,117,368 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

