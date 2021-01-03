Swapcoinz (SPAZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,599.00

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $794,015.40 and approximately $37,599.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00121017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00169423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.02 or 0.00511978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00263597 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 tokens. Swapcoinz’s official website is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Token Trading

Swapcoinz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.