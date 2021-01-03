SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00042427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.96 or 0.00297793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $680.03 or 0.02046432 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

