Swipe Trading 8% Higher This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Swipe has a total market cap of $62.95 million and $65.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002305 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. During the last week, Swipe has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00029500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00123895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00173452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00514498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273557 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019382 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

