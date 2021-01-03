Sylo (SYLO) Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Sylo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $142,562.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 745.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 80.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000127 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sylo Profile

SYLO is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

