Sylo Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Sylo token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $111,711.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars.

