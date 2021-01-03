Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $39.90 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $39.90 million and $1.61 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00477183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000280 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 603,799,522 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

