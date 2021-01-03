TaaS (TAAS) Reaches One Day Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One TaaS token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00263677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.02035347 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

