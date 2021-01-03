Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,973 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $70.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.68 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.