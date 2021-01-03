Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.30 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.