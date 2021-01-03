Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

TIIAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

TIIAY stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.00. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.