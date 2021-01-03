Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.26. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.76%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

