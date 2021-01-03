TENA Trading 22.3% Higher This Week (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a total market cap of $106,967.80 and $1,362.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00124766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00542395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00144744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00050517 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.