TENT Price Tops $0.0453 on Top Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $57,433.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TENT has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00543345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00144137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00265826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050405 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 31,510,840 coins and its circulating supply is 31,433,748 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.