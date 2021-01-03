TenX (PAY) Achieves Market Cap of $7.41 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, TenX has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $29.34 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00279072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.02063729 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,665,662 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

