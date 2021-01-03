Terracoin (TRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $461,820.55

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 56.7% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $461,820.55 and $4,254.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,553.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.59 or 0.01215221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00214494 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001571 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

