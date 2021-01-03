TerraCredit (CREDIT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $145,539.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $126,155.35 and approximately $145,539.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

