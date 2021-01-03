TerraCredit Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $119,102.20 and $220,725.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 328.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

TerraCredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

