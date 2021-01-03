TerraKRW Reaches Market Cap of $64.60 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $64.60 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00122583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00171614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00514320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267716 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019654 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 69,370,235,707 coins and its circulating supply is 69,369,506,598 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

TerraKRW Coin Trading

TerraKRW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars.

