TerraUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $182.30 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005105 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001544 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004790 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000989 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 183,115,203 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

TerraUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

