TerraUSD (UST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.46 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $183.01 million and $8.46 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001523 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004494 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000903 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 183,030,664 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

