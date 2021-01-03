The Voyager Token Price Hits $0.0403 on Exchanges (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One The Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00272900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $683.89 or 0.02053996 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. It launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

