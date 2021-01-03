Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Tops $0.0321 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $159.28 million and $17.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018659 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.07 or 0.00249192 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

