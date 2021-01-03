THETA (THETA) Hits Market Cap of $2.13 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, THETA has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00006449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Upbit, Hotbit and Gate.io. THETA has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and $213.97 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00277549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00028795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.95 or 0.02063609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00021163 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb, Fatbtc, DDEX, Upbit, Huobi, WazirX, Binance, Hotbit, IDEX, Coinbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

